Ella (Cummings) Haddon
Evansville - Ella (Cummings) Haddon, 95, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. She was born on February 5, 1924 in Sebree, Kentucky to John
and Stella (Eastwood) Cummings.
She retired in 1989 from Merle Norman Cosmetics in Evansville, which she owned for over 30 years. Ella was a member of Christian Fellowship Church.
Ella was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph Haddon; six brothers; and four sisters.
She is survived by nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-newphews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Alexander East Chapel officiated by Pastor Cliff Herring. Entombment will follow at Park Lawn Cemetery. Friends may visit 11:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Fellowship Church, 4100 Millersburg Road, Evansville, Indiana 47725.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 5, 2019