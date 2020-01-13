|
|
Ella Mae Johnson
Henderson, KY - Ella Mae Johnson, age 76 of Henderson, KY formerly of Morganfield passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, IN. She was born February 27, 1943 to the late Wayne and Beulah Saunders. Ella Mae was a member of Living Water Fellowship Ministries and she accepted Jesus Christ as per personal Savior when she was 19 years old. She was a retired nurse serving for 34 years. Ella Mae loved God, her children, and her grandchildren. She enjoyed her plants, flowers, and her garden. She was preceded in death by her husband of 16 years, Kenneth Johnson; her sister, Carol Wayne Saunders. Survivors include: 4 daughters, Felicia Dale of Bellville, IL, Mariella Miele of Gastonia, NC, Kimberly McGuire of Henderson, KY, and Kendra Robinson of Paducah, KY; 3 sons, Kenneth Johnson II of Lexington, KY, Keith Johnson of Evansville, IN, and Ken Johnson of Alexandria, VA; 2 sisters, Sharon Vincent of Henderson, KY and Elizabeth Newsome of Morganfield, KY; 18 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The service will be 1PM Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Carr's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Morganfield. Pastor Dione Saunders will officiate. The burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield. The visitation will be 11-1PM on Thursday at the church.
Published in The Gleaner from Jan. 13 to Jan. 22, 2020