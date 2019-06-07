|
Elmer Hugh Chancellor
Henderson - Elmer Hugh Chancellor, 93, of Henderson passed away Wednesday June 5, 2019 at Redbanks Nursing Home in Henderson.
He was born in Henderson County on October 24, 1925 to the late Holbert and Maye (West) Chancellor.
Elmer graduated from Corydon Kentucky High School and the National Radio Institute of Washington D.C. He was a senior member of the Society of Broadcast Engineers, Inc., served 25 years on the board of trustees of Oakland City University and on the Advisory Technology Program of Henderson Community College. He joined the Gilmore Broadcasting Corp. in July 1956 at WEHT-TV in Henderson where he went on to become the Vice President of Engineering from 1977-2000.
Elmer served a six-year term as mayor of Corydon, Kentucky from 1952 - 1958, held elective offices in Corydon Lion's Club and the Masonic Lodge where he was a 70-year member.
He was a member and previously attended Corydon General Baptist Church where he was a Sunday School teacher and Superintendent as a well as a Deacon. Elmer was currently a member of Henderson General Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and taught the Joy Sunday School class for 33 years. Elmer served as the President of Union Association of General Baptist in the 1970s.
Elmer was an antique car enthusiast. He served a term as President of the American Austin Bantam Club and a member of the Mid-States Jeepster Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers Spencer and Charles Chancellor.
Survivors include his wife of 73 years Birdie (Berry) Chancellor, 2 children Sue Cooper and husband Larry of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Tim Chancellor and wife Peggy of Evansville, 4 grandchildren Tisha Hobden and husband Ben of the Cayman Islands, Rachel Robison and husband John of Scottsdale, Arizona, Jordan Chancellor of Boonville, Indiana, Reid Chancellor and wife Kristan of Owensboro, 2 great-great-grandchildren Clarke Robison and Evangeline Hobden, nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday June 8, 2019 at Henderson General Baptist Church. Pastor Chad Hensley will officiate.
Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday 5-8PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson and Saturday 9:00 AM until service time at Henderson General Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Rick Caton, Bill Blackburn, Jeff Lawrie, Jim Lancaster, John Gregory, Monty Emerson, Reid Chancellor, Chris Skaggs, Charles Brame. Honorary pallbearers will be Frank Book and Wayne Emerson.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Corydon General Baptist Church, Henderson General Baptist Church or St. Anthony's Hospice.
Published in The Gleaner on June 7, 2019