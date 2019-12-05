|
|
Elrina June Fulkerson
Henderson - Elrina June Fulkerson, 77 of Henderson passed away November 30, 2019 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital. She was born on March 13, 1942 to the late Walter and Bonnie (Gibson) Gibson.
Elrina loved her kids, grandkids and the Lord.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings Patsy Sherrill, Pauline Ervin, Danny Gibson and Benny Gibson.
Elrina is survived by her daughters Kathy Fuller (Mac) and Kellie Edwards; seven grandchildren, Christina Henderson, Jamie Trodglen, Mac Fuller II, Britney Edwards, Kendra Liles, Lacey Jones and Amberlin Edwards; and thirteen great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday December 9 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson with Kendra Liles and Rev. Dennis Mayfield officiating.
Burial will follow at Fernwood Cemetery in Henderson.
Visitation will be on Monday, December 9 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Glen Trodglen, Brandon Henderson, Cody Liles, Mason Laughary, Mac Fuller, Mac Fuller II, Zachary Laughary and Leighton Trodglen.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019