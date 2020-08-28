1/1
Elsie Jan Harris
Elsie Jan Harris

Henderson, KY - Elsie Jan Harris, age 69, of Henderson, KY, passed away, Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, IN.

Jan attended Horn Lake High School where she met her high school sweetheart and future husband, Darwin.

She graduated in 1968 and then went on to study for two years at Memphis State University. Jan worked for the board of education in Oldham County just outside of Louisville. She found her true calling as a caregiver working privately with families, as well as with Evansville Visiting Nurses. Jan loved to play golf and tennis and she bowled in leagues all of her adult life. Jan never met a stranger; she loved everyone and was loved in return.

Jan's family was her greatest treasure in life. She fostered deep intimate relationships with her grandparents Estel and Ruby and her parents Bill and Agnes, who have all preceded her in death. The precious family that remains are her high school sweetheart turned husband of 50 years, Darwin Harris; sons Steven Harris and his wife Jill Piatt of Louisville, KY and Brian Harris and his wife Cindy of Pewee Valley, KY; sisters Kay Robinson of Louisville, KY and Shelly Joy Miller of Bellville, IL; 4 grandchildren: Lauren, Jacob, Sarah, and Joshua. All of these relationships were forged in great love and affection.

Relatives and friends are invited to Jan's Life Celebration from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 1 and again on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 2 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Phillip Culbertson officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Henderson, KY.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 Green St., Henderson, KY 42420.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Gleaner from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

