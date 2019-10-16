Services
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
For more information about
Elsie Thompson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Sellars Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie Sellars Thompson Obituary
Elsie Sellars Thompson

Niagara, Kentucky - Elsie Sellars Thompson, 81, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at her home in Niagara, Kentucky.

Elsie was married to the love of her life, Hilary Thompson, for 63-1/2 years. We believe she died of a broken heart having lost Hilary 26 days earlier on September 17, 2019. In 63-1/2 years of marriage, they had spent very few days apart. Every day for the past 26 days, she told her family and friends how much she missed him - she was heartbroken.

Elsie had a special love of all animals especially her dogs, Dutch, Bo and Dixie. She always had several dogs and they were always family and loved deeply. She also passed this unconditional love of animals to her daughters. Anytime she knew of a homeless dog in the community, she would make Hilary pick it up and they would give it a home.

In addition to her husband, Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, James Leo Sellars, Sr., and Blanche Christine Stevenson Sellars; her brother, James Leo Sellars, Jr.; and her parents-in-law, Sidney and Edith Sutton Thompson.

She is survived by two daughters, Judy Thompson Powell (Glenn) and Lisa Thompson Meyer (David Daily), all of Niagara, Kentucky; two grandsons, William A. Powell (Leslie) of Niagara, Kentucky, and Mark A. Powell of Henderson, Kentucky; one great-granddaughter, Whitley A. Powell, of Niagara, Kentucky; and her caregiver, Tina Weyerbacher of Henderson, Kentucky.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. The Reverend Alan Ramsey will officiate. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Glenn Powell, David Daily, Lance Wayne, Terry Harmon, J. C. Hicks, III, and Gary Adams.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to Humane Society of Henderson County.

Online condolences can be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now