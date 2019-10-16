|
Elsie Sellars Thompson
Niagara, Kentucky - Elsie Sellars Thompson, 81, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at her home in Niagara, Kentucky.
Elsie was married to the love of her life, Hilary Thompson, for 63-1/2 years. We believe she died of a broken heart having lost Hilary 26 days earlier on September 17, 2019. In 63-1/2 years of marriage, they had spent very few days apart. Every day for the past 26 days, she told her family and friends how much she missed him - she was heartbroken.
Elsie had a special love of all animals especially her dogs, Dutch, Bo and Dixie. She always had several dogs and they were always family and loved deeply. She also passed this unconditional love of animals to her daughters. Anytime she knew of a homeless dog in the community, she would make Hilary pick it up and they would give it a home.
In addition to her husband, Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, James Leo Sellars, Sr., and Blanche Christine Stevenson Sellars; her brother, James Leo Sellars, Jr.; and her parents-in-law, Sidney and Edith Sutton Thompson.
She is survived by two daughters, Judy Thompson Powell (Glenn) and Lisa Thompson Meyer (David Daily), all of Niagara, Kentucky; two grandsons, William A. Powell (Leslie) of Niagara, Kentucky, and Mark A. Powell of Henderson, Kentucky; one great-granddaughter, Whitley A. Powell, of Niagara, Kentucky; and her caregiver, Tina Weyerbacher of Henderson, Kentucky.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. The Reverend Alan Ramsey will officiate. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Glenn Powell, David Daily, Lance Wayne, Terry Harmon, J. C. Hicks, III, and Gary Adams.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Humane Society of Henderson County.
Online condolences can be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019