Elysa Mae Hungate Beasley
Reed, Kentucky - Elsya Mae Hungate Beasley, 92, of Reed, Kentucky, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Redbanks Nursing Home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
Mae was born June 17, 1927, in Reed, Kentucky, to Corneal and Anna Belle Hungate. She was the 5th child of 10 born to their union. She married the love of her life, Ambrose Louis Beasley, in 1945. Mae was a devoted farm wife who enjoyed cooking meals and sharing them with family and friends.
She was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church where she served on the bereavement food committee for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ambrose, who died tragically in an accident on the family farm in 1984.
Surviving are her children, Judith Beasley Jackson, Terry Louis Beasley, Gary Beasley and his wife, Carol, all of Reed, Kentucky; two sisters, Dixie Green of Geneva, Kentucky, and Jane Denton of Henderson, Kentucky; one brother, Martin Hungate of Virginia; three grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; six great-grandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Private family graveside services will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Father Larry McBride will officiate.
Due to the restrictions caused by the current health crisis, a funeral mass in Mae's honor will be planned in the future.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gleaner from May 11 to May 12, 2020