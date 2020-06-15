Elsya Mae Hungate Beasley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elsya's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELSYA MAE HUNGATE BEASLEY

REED, KENTUCKY - Elsya Mae Hungate Beasley, 92, of Reed, Kentucky, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Redbanks Nursing Home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.

Mae was born June 17, 1927, in Reed, Kentucky, to Corneal and Anna Belle Hungate. She was the 5th child of 10 born to their union. She married the love of her life, Ambrose Louis Beasley, in 1945. Mae was a devoted farm wife who enjoyed cooking meals and sharing them with family and friends.

She was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church where she served on the bereavement food committee for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ambrose, who died tragically in an accident on the family farm in 1984.

Surviving are her children, Judith Beasley Jackson, Terry Louis Beasley, Gary Beasley and his wife, Carol, all of Reed, Kentucky; two sisters, Dixie Green of Geneva, Kentucky, and Jane Denton of Henderson, Kentucky; one brother, Martin Hungate of Virginia; three grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; six great-grandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Father Larry McBride will officiate.

Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved