|
|
Elvie Maurice Cobb
Henderson, KY - Elvie Maurice Cobb, 92, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center.
He was born December 8, 1927, at home in Jonestand, Kentucky, in Webster County, Kentucky, to the late Curtis and Willie Wilson Cobb. Elvie served in the U.S. Army and was employed by Bear Brand Hosiery Mill and Chrysler Motor Company in Evansville, Indiana. He co-founded several businesses, including Audubon Market, Cobb's Pic-n-Pay, E.M. Cobb Oil Company, E.M. Cobb Farms, West Kentucky Auto Salvage, West Kentucky Thoroughbred Training Center, Casey's Pawn Shop, Casey's Rent To Own, Casey's Payday Loans, and the Black Horse Lounge along with several commercial properties which kept him involved in the growth and prosperity of his hometown.
He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed teaching and sharing his hunting, fishing, and work experiences with others especially his grandsons, Rob and Chris Bowen.
In addition to his parents, Elvie was preceded in death by his second wife, Mary Alice Casey Cobb.
Survivors include his wife, Carol; his children, Maurice Cobb and Sandy Cobb Bowen; five stepchildren, Sarah Meyers, Sam Meyers, Seth Meyers, Sage Hallmark, and Satchel Hallmark; three grandchildren, Marcie Haynes, Rob Bowen (Shawna), and Chris Bowen (Amanda); three stepgrandchildren, Grady Meyers, Camden Meyers, and Thomas Young; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and the mother of his children, Gladys Stephenson Cobb.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. The Reverend Amy Cates will officiate. Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery with full military rites performed by American Legion Worsham Post No. 40.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to Ellis Park Chaplaincy, c/o Ron Crawford, 1021 Lohoff Avenue, Evansville, Indiana 47710.
Online condolences may be made at
www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020