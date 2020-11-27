Emergean Quillen Saint Odom
Henderson, KY - Emergean "Jean" "Granny" Quillen Saint Odom, age 93, of Henderson, KY, went home on November 17th after 8 years of struggling with dementia and other health issues.
Jean was preceded in death by her first husband Harry E. Saint which passed in December 1973 and her second husband John L. Odom which passed in November 2006.
She moved to Henderson in 1952 from Russellville, AL with her first husband. She joined First Baptist Church and has been a member ever since. Jean was active over the years with her church and was a member of the homemakers club.
Jean is survived by her two daughters Debbie Scarbourough(Scott) and Denise Johnston(Ben); step-son John Wayne Odom(Anita); three grandsons Derrick Fulkerson, Chris Johnston(Susie Oliver), and Levi Johnston(Katie); two step-grandchildren Drake Midget and Chandler Odom Barnett (Patrick); four great-grandchildren: Austin, Jaden, Cadie, and Mason Fulkerson; one sister Mary Ewing; one brother Marlous Quillen(Sandy); and nieces and nephews.
She also leaves behind her wonderful care givers: Pattie Brown, Beverly Yount, Becky Dawson, Denise Felty, and Marilyn DeJarnette.
Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, the family's services will be private with Reverend Alan Chamness officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY. Pallbearers will be Derrick Fulkerson, Austin Fulkerson, Jaden Fulkerson, Chris Johnston, Levi Johnston, and Devin Johnston.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY, 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
.