Tomblinson Funeral Home
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
Henderson - Emma Jean Green, 89, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson, KY at 4:49 pm. She had been a resident of Redbanks Nursing Home for the past three years.

Mrs. Green was preceded In death by her husband of 69 years, Vernon Green and her parents, James and Laura Tapp.

She is survived by a daughter, Sondra Mithchell (Wayne) of Henderson; son, Barry Green (Sherry) of Geneva; seven grandchildren, Laura Gabe (John), Brandi Mitchell, Dusty Lloyd (Michael), Tracy Green, (Andrea), Chris Green (Ida); nine great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Friday, August 23, 2019, 1:00 pm at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Tim Shockley officiating. Entombment will follow at Fairmont Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday 10:00 am until service time at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to either Redbanks Nursing Home or St. Anthoy's Hospice.

Online condolences can be made at www.tomblisonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 22, 2019
