Henderson - Emma Lou Yates, age 89, of Henderson, KY, went home to be with the Lord at 8:26 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 surrounded by her family at the Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.



Emma worked at Tri-State Plastic and Tunnel Hill Plastic for over 30 years. She enjoyed UK basketball and NASCAR racing. She was a member of Finley Baptist Church for over 60 years. She loved her church and being a member of the Sonshine group. Emma's faith was in Jesus Christ, whom she is with now.



Emma was preceded in death by her parents George and Maudie Flener, and her husband Morris C. Yates.



She is survived by her daughters Sandra Tucker of Dayton, OH, and Elizabeth Hancock and her husband Buddy of Newburgh, IN; son Morris Yates and his wife Pam of Corydon, KY; sister Margaret Sue Jones of Hanson, KY; brother Jerry Flener and his wife Barbara of Hanson, KY; 6 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to Emma's Life Celebration from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home and again from 10:00 a.m. until the service time on Saturday at Finley Baptist Church in Henderson. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church with Reverend Jeff Burke officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Finley Baptist Church, 3800 US Highway 41A, Henderson, KY 42420 and St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green Street, Henderson, KY 42420.



Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Homes, Life Celebration® Homes, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com. Published in The Gleaner on June 14, 2019