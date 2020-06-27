Emmitt Moore Jr.
Henderson - Emmitt Moore, Jr., 90 of Henderson passed away June 26, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center.
He was born August 14, 1929 in Muhlenberg Co. to the late Emmitt Moore, Sr. and Lorine Moore.
He was a member of Hyland Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sons, Steven Lee Moore and Kerry Glen Moore; sister, Wanda Winstead.
Emmitt is survived by his wife of 70 years, Madeline Moore; five siblings, Mary Dukes (Randy), Beatrice Carrol, Janyne Dickerson, Dawel Moore, Thomas Moore; two grandchildren, Amanda Phillips (Ryan) and Josh Moore (Samantha), six great grandchildren, Taylor Ann Moore, Addison Moore, Hailey Moore, Tyler Phillips, Molly Phillips and Ella Phillips.
Visitation will be 5:00 PM-8:00 PM, Monday, June 29, 2020 at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel.
Funeral services will be private. Entombment will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Reverend Kenny Kidd officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.