Emmitt Moore Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emmitt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emmitt Moore Jr.

Henderson - Emmitt Moore, Jr., 90 of Henderson passed away June 26, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center.

He was born August 14, 1929 in Muhlenberg Co. to the late Emmitt Moore, Sr. and Lorine Moore.

He was a member of Hyland Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sons, Steven Lee Moore and Kerry Glen Moore; sister, Wanda Winstead.

Emmitt is survived by his wife of 70 years, Madeline Moore; five siblings, Mary Dukes (Randy), Beatrice Carrol, Janyne Dickerson, Dawel Moore, Thomas Moore; two grandchildren, Amanda Phillips (Ryan) and Josh Moore (Samantha), six great grandchildren, Taylor Ann Moore, Addison Moore, Hailey Moore, Tyler Phillips, Molly Phillips and Ella Phillips.

Visitation will be 5:00 PM-8:00 PM, Monday, June 29, 2020 at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel.

Funeral services will be private. Entombment will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Reverend Kenny Kidd officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved