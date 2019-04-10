|
Era Nell (McKee) Watson
Carmichael, CA
Era Nell (McKee) Watson passed away peacefully on July 14, 2018 in Sacramento, California. She was 11 days short of her 97th birthday. She is survived by a son, Charles William Watson III (Peggy) and a daughter, Terri Lynne Watson (Kent Teeters), two grandsons, Charles William Watson IV and Samuel MacIntyre Watson, two brothers, Howard Dewell McKee and J. D. McKee (Doris) and nine nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles William Watson, a daughter, Colleen Watson Bassett, and grandson, Michael Warren Bassett, and by two sisters, Lola Mae Dendy and Dorothy M. Wood.
Graveside Services will be held at Corydon Cemetery on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 1:30 pm, officiated by Dr. Paul Tashiro.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mercy Hospice, 9912 Business Park Drive, Suite 100, Sacramento, California 95827, or Fair Oaks Estates, 8845 Fair Oaks Blvd., Carmichael, California, 95608 or the .
We give special thanks to the staff at Fair Oaks Estates and Mercy Hospice for the extraordinary care they provided for our mother. We will always carry your memory in our hearts.
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 10, 2019