Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Eric Ramsey Blakeman Obituary
ERIC RAMSEY BLAKEMAN

HENDERSON, KENTUCKY

Eric Ramsey Blakeman, 71, of Henderson, Kentucky, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at St. Vincent-Evansville.

Eric was born in Henderson, Kentucky, on May 30, 1947, to the late Elmer and Mary Blakeman.

He was a Vietnam U.S. Navy veteran. Eric was a member of Art Fellwock VFW Post No. 1114 in Evansville, Indiana, where he served as Seargent at Arms. He also belonged to Rolling Thunder Indiana Chapter 6 in Evansville, Indiana. He was a presenter of the Missing Man Table Presentation Team and was a member of the Etiquette of Flag Folding Team.

Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Jane; one sister, Gail Hahn of Henderson, Kentucky; one niece, Kim (Greg) Cobb; one great-nephew, Blake (Sydney) Frederick; three stepchildren, Staci (Alan) Schroering, Dana (Age) Tabion, and Brett (Alicia) Wilz; five stepgrandchildren, Luke and Stephen Schroering, Brayden and Tyler Wilz, and Quinn Tabion.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Chaplain Tom Verkamp will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with full military rites performed by the Vanderburgh County Retired Veterans Memorial Club for Military Honors.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and until service time Friday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Brett Wilz, Jay Mitchell, Mike Lee, Jack Miller, Tim Mahone, and Jeff Meeks.

Jerry Blake will serve as an honorary pallbearer.

Contributions may be made the Rolling Thunder Missing Man Table Presentation Team.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner on May 22, 2019
