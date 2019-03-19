Services
Townsend Funeral Home
140 Us Hwy 41A S
Dixon, KY 42409
(270) 639-9301
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Townsend Funeral Home
140 Us Hwy 41A S
Dixon, KY 42409
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Townsend Funeral Home
140 Us Hwy 41A S
Dixon, KY 42409
Burial
Following Services
Shady Grove Cemetery
Poole, KY
Ernest C. Liles Jr.

Robards, KY

Ernest C. Liles Jr 92, of Robards, KY passed away at Morganfield Nursing and Rehab on Sunday March 17, 2019. He was a lifelong Farmer, he raised registered Polled Hereford and Angus cattle. He was of the Church of Christ Faith, and was a US Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Liles who passed away on January 29, 2019, he was also preceded by a sister Nora Lee Liles and a brother Aubrey E. Liles. Survivors include his daughter Suzanne Walker(David) of Sturgis, KY. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at 1pm at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, KY. Minister Gary Puryear will officiate. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery in Poole, KY. Visitation will be from 10am until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to Potters Chidren's Home 2350 Nashville Road Bowling Green, KY 42101 or St. Anthony's Hospice 2410 S. Green St Henderson, KY 42420. Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 19, 2019
