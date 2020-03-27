|
Ernest E. "Gene" Gass
Henderson - Ernest Eugene "Gene" Gass, 89, of Henderson, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson.
Gene was born on Thursday, July 24, 1930 in Birdsville, KY to the late Robert Sherman Gass and Daisy Frances (Hampton) Gass. He was an active member of the Church of the Nazarene in Henderson.
Gene was an avid sportsman and genuine lover of the outdoors his entire life. He could be found hunting or fishing anytime the weather (and Joyce) would allow. He could tell you all about any type of tree you might come across on a walk and could spot a coyote in a field long before it would see him. To support his outdoor habits, Gene worked 33 years for Henderson Municipal Power & Light Company until his retirement in 1987.
In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by four brothers, James Gass, Franklin Gass, Herman Gass and Sherman Gass; one sister, Gracie Davis; and one grandson, Robert N. Jones (Jennifer).
Gene was married on February 19, 1949 to Joyce Elnora Varble of Reed, KY. Joyce was the absolute light of his life throughout their 71 years of marriage.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce E. (Varble) Gass; their loving children, David E. Gass of Henderson, Tommy W. Gass (Mary Ann) of Smith Mills, KY and Judy G. Jones (Robert) of Robards, KY; sisters, Pauline Champion of Paducah, KY and Shirley Kegel of Benton, KY; grandchildren, Clay Gass (Ranell) of Boulder, CO, Beth Pierson of Henderson, Ernie Jones of Evansville, IN, John Gass (Brittany) of Evansville, IN and Sarah Gass of Henderson; great-grandchildren, Kyle, Amy, Emma, Ella, Alivia, John Russell, Gemma, Andrew and Zayda; and many nieces and nephews.
All services are private and are entrusted to Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel. Brother Keith Griffin will officiate. Burial will be at Fernwood Cemetery in Henderson.
Pallbearers will be John Gass, Ernie Jones, Emma Gass, Beth Pierson, David Gass and Tommy Gass.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made in Gene's name to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020