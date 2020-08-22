Ernest "Ernie" Hazel
Morganfield - Ernest "Ernie" Hazel, age 54 of Morganfield, KY died Tuesday 8/18/2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, IN. He was born April 11, 1966 in Cape Girardeau, MO to Jerry & Elsie Hazel. He was a professional truck driver for Eagle Valley Trucking in Shawneetown, IL. In his spare time he enjoyed restoring vehicles, and drag strip racing. He was preceded in death by his parents;1st wife Missy Gunter Hazel; brother Sonny Hazel. Survivors include his wife Sonja Hazel of Morganfield; 3 daughters Brittany Jepsen of Evansville, IN, Leslie Ashby of Washington, Chelsea Watkins of Harrodsburg, KY; 4 sons Jesse Hazel of Morganfield, KY, Dylan Gunter of Shawneetown, IL, Dalton Gunter of Shawneetown, IL, Jacob Christison of Lexington, KY; 10 Grandchildren; sister Sheila Hazel of Morganfield. Funeral service will be 2 PM Sunday 8/23/2020 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. Bro Billy McKendree will officiate. Visitation will be 4-7 PM Saturday and 11 AM until service time Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hazel Bend Cemetery in Sturgis, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
