1/1
Ernie L. Baird
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ERNIE L. BAIRD

LEWISPORT, KY, FORMERLY OF HENDERSON, KY - Ernie L. Baird, 91, of Lewisport, Kentucky, formerly of Henderson, Kentucky, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

She was a member of Bennett Memorial United Methodist Church in Henderson, Kentucky, and attended Yellow Creek Baptist Church in Owensboro, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert L. "Bob" Baird, who died September 1, 2006; her son, James Robert Baird, Sr., who died September 20, 2006; her parents, James W. and Gracie Goodman; one grandson, Jeffery Brake; and two sisters, Wanda Daughtery and Dimple Henderson.

Survivors include four daughters and sons-in-law, Patricia and Robert Cobb of Lewisport, Kentucky, Vickie and Dave Brake of Punta Gorda, Florida, Brenda and Larry McLevain of Spottsville, Kentucky, and Janet and David Campbell of Punta Gorda, Florida; one daughter-in-law, Sharon Baird of Henderson, Kentucky; two sisters, Joy Casteel of Henderson, Kentucky, and Ann Dockery of Frankfort, Kentucky; nine grandchildren, Stacy Morris and her husband, Phillip, Jamia Newton and her husband, Tim, Kristi Hemingway and her husband, Brian, Sarah Cox and her husband, Heath, Julie Lynn and her husband, Andrew, Laura Wilkerson, Jimmy Baird and his wife, Janice, Zach Campbell, and Michelle Campbell; twelve great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held. Dr. James Wedding will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

There will be no visitation.

Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

The family wants to extend a special thanks to the staff of Heartland Villa in Lewisport, Kentucky, for the love and care they showed Ernie and her family.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 22, 2020
You will be truly missed but your memories will be with me always. Sending prayers of comfort for the family.
Barbara Carson
Family
November 22, 2020
We are truly saddened by the loss of Aunt Ernie. What a glorious reunion she is having with Uncle Bob, Granny, Pappy, Aunt Wanda, and our beloved mom and grandma, Dimple. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Mary (Henderson) Nalley
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved