ERNIE L. BAIRD
LEWISPORT, KY, FORMERLY OF HENDERSON, KY - Ernie L. Baird, 91, of Lewisport, Kentucky, formerly of Henderson, Kentucky, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 21, 2020.
She was a member of Bennett Memorial United Methodist Church in Henderson, Kentucky, and attended Yellow Creek Baptist Church in Owensboro, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert L. "Bob" Baird, who died September 1, 2006; her son, James Robert Baird, Sr., who died September 20, 2006; her parents, James W. and Gracie Goodman; one grandson, Jeffery Brake; and two sisters, Wanda Daughtery and Dimple Henderson.
Survivors include four daughters and sons-in-law, Patricia and Robert Cobb of Lewisport, Kentucky, Vickie and Dave Brake of Punta Gorda, Florida, Brenda and Larry McLevain of Spottsville, Kentucky, and Janet and David Campbell of Punta Gorda, Florida; one daughter-in-law, Sharon Baird of Henderson, Kentucky; two sisters, Joy Casteel of Henderson, Kentucky, and Ann Dockery of Frankfort, Kentucky; nine grandchildren, Stacy Morris and her husband, Phillip, Jamia Newton and her husband, Tim, Kristi Hemingway and her husband, Brian, Sarah Cox and her husband, Heath, Julie Lynn and her husband, Andrew, Laura Wilkerson, Jimmy Baird and his wife, Janice, Zach Campbell, and Michelle Campbell; twelve great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held. Dr. James Wedding will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
There will be no visitation.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The family wants to extend a special thanks to the staff of Heartland Villa in Lewisport, Kentucky, for the love and care they showed Ernie and her family.
