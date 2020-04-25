|
|
Esther "June" Bollinger
Henderson, KY - Esther "June" Bollinger, 82, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, IN.
June was born January 7, 1938 in Providence, KY to the late Percy and Velva Reynolds Morse. She enjoyed water aerobics at the YMCA and working with her flowers in her garden. Her biggest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and family which she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her husband, Don Raymond Bollinger; her son, Danny Lloyd Franklin; one sister and one brother.
June is survived by her two daughters, Marlene Stilwell and husband, Stephen of Henderson, KY, Marilyn Bollinger of Hot Springs, MO, six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren and her very good friend that she considered her own son, Mike Risley.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020