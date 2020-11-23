Eugene "Pete" Thurman
Henderson, KY - Eugene "Pete" Thurman, age 95, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 1:05 p.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Columbia Health Care in Evansville, IN.
Pete proudly served in the United States Navy as part of the medical corps. He was a longtime member of American Legion posts in the cities he lived in. After more than 31 years of loyal service, Pete retired from Whirlpool Corporation. During his employment there, he was an officer with the Local 808 union. Pete loved being outdoors hunting, fishing, and playing ball. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and made sure to be at every opening day game. Last year, he even got to throw out the first pitch.
In addition to his parents Dello "Big Pete" and Fredith Thurman, Pete was preceded in death by his second wife Lorraine Thurman and his sister Delores Evans. He is survived by his daughter, Becky Petty and her mother Melba Thurman Russell both of Reynolds Station, KY; step-son-in-law Ron Bennett; grandson William E. Flick and his wife Suzae; step-grandchildren Faith and Lily Bennett; and great grandson William E. Flick, Jr. and his wife Rebecca.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, there will be private services with burial at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Worsham Post #40.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to American Legion Worsham Post #40.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
.