Townsend Funeral Home
140 Us Hwy 41A S
Dixon, KY 42409
(270) 639-9301
Eva Fulcher

Eva Fulcher Obituary
Eva Fulcher

Eva F. Fulcher 83, of Dixon, KY passed away on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, IN. She loved gardening, cooking and fishing. She loved everyone, especially her children and grandkids. Survivors include 4 daughters Lucy Baker of Dixon, KY; Virginia Johnston of Henderson, KY; Carolyn Swihart of Madisonville, KY and Amber Joy McLaughlin of Corydon, KY; 1 son Dale Baker of Henderson, KY; 1 sister Odessa Eckols of Corydon, KY; 9 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 1pm at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, KY. Rev. Rick Oakley will officiate. Burial will be in Springdale Cemetery in Sebree, KY. Visitation will be from 10am until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gleaner on July 6, 2019
