Eva Jo Turner
Uniontown - Eva Jo Turner, age 82 of Uniontown, KY passed away Monday 7/6/2020 at Redbanks Colonial Terrace in Sebree, KY. She was born October 30, 1937 in Oakmulgy, OK to Benjamin & Edith Phillips. She was a member of Uniontown Methodist Church and Eastern Star. She was Uniontown City clerk for 20 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; son David Dunn; sister Rada Franklin; brother Harry Phillips. Survivors include: her husband Raymond Turner of Uniontown, KY; sonsJimmy Dunn (Pam) of Morganfield & Benjamin Dunn of Uniontown, KY; Step ChildrenLinda Demoss (Buck) of Uniontown, Denise Bullock(Paul) of Morganfield, KY, Barbara Wedding of Uniontown, Raymond Larry Turner (Connie) of Uniontown, Bradley AllenTurner (Monica) of Newburg, IN; Several Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren & great-great grandchildren. Funeral service will be 12 Noon Thursday 7/9/2020 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. Bro Jerry Chesser will officiate. Visitation will be 10 AM until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
or charity of your choice
.