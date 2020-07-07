1/1
Eva Jo Turner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eva Jo Turner

Uniontown - Eva Jo Turner, age 82 of Uniontown, KY passed away Monday 7/6/2020 at Redbanks Colonial Terrace in Sebree, KY. She was born October 30, 1937 in Oakmulgy, OK to Benjamin & Edith Phillips. She was a member of Uniontown Methodist Church and Eastern Star. She was Uniontown City clerk for 20 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; son David Dunn; sister Rada Franklin; brother Harry Phillips. Survivors include: her husband Raymond Turner of Uniontown, KY; sonsJimmy Dunn (Pam) of Morganfield & Benjamin Dunn of Uniontown, KY; Step ChildrenLinda Demoss (Buck) of Uniontown, Denise Bullock(Paul) of Morganfield, KY, Barbara Wedding of Uniontown, Raymond Larry Turner (Connie) of Uniontown, Bradley AllenTurner (Monica) of Newburg, IN; Several Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren & great-great grandchildren. Funeral service will be 12 Noon Thursday 7/9/2020 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. Bro Jerry Chesser will officiate. Visitation will be 10 AM until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association or charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union County Advocate from Jul. 7 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved