Eva Lohr
Corydon, KY - Eva Lucille Lohr, 76, of Corydon, KY passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Henderson, KY.
Eva was born May 3, 1944 in Escanaba, MI to the late Floyd and Mildred Iverson. She worked in home health care most of her life.
In addition to her parents, Eva was preceded in death by her husband, Charles (Joe) Lohr; son, Frederick Barnhart; brother, Floyd Iverson; sister, Julie Benoit; grandson, Ronald Barnhart and great granddaughter, Piper Masters.
Eva is survived by her children, Maureen Masters, Chester Masters, Clayton Barnhart, Lucille Eakins; siblings, Emil Iverson, Judy Maxon, Ivan Iverson, Robert Iverson, Earl Iverson; grandchildren, Felicia Hendricks, Allen Masters, Monica Grace, Sylvia Snodgrass, Eric Masters, Thomas McClure, Christopher Eakins, Dustin Barnhart, Kayle Barnhart, Theresa Barnhart, Adam Barnhart; great grandchildren, Michael Kordonis, Landon Eakins, Amber Masters, Tyler Snodgrass, Brook Snodgrass, Robert Masters, Kenny Masters, Carlotta Harold, Scarlett Harold, Patience Masters, Kristian Masters, Annabelle Hendricks and Charles Hendricks.
There are no services planned at this time.
Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.