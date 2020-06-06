Eva Lohr
Eva Lohr

Corydon, KY - Eva Lucille Lohr, 76, of Corydon, KY passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Henderson, KY.

Eva was born May 3, 1944 in Escanaba, MI to the late Floyd and Mildred Iverson. She worked in home health care most of her life.

In addition to her parents, Eva was preceded in death by her husband, Charles (Joe) Lohr; son, Frederick Barnhart; brother, Floyd Iverson; sister, Julie Benoit; grandson, Ronald Barnhart and great granddaughter, Piper Masters.

Eva is survived by her children, Maureen Masters, Chester Masters, Clayton Barnhart, Lucille Eakins; siblings, Emil Iverson, Judy Maxon, Ivan Iverson, Robert Iverson, Earl Iverson; grandchildren, Felicia Hendricks, Allen Masters, Monica Grace, Sylvia Snodgrass, Eric Masters, Thomas McClure, Christopher Eakins, Dustin Barnhart, Kayle Barnhart, Theresa Barnhart, Adam Barnhart; great grandchildren, Michael Kordonis, Landon Eakins, Amber Masters, Tyler Snodgrass, Brook Snodgrass, Robert Masters, Kenny Masters, Carlotta Harold, Scarlett Harold, Patience Masters, Kristian Masters, Annabelle Hendricks and Charles Hendricks.

There are no services planned at this time.

Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.

Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
