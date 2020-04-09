|
Everett Ronald "Ronnie" Newman
Louisville, KY - Everett Ronald "Ronnie" Newman, 85, of Louisville, KY passed peacefully from this life on Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue E. Newman, his oldest son Rodney, and his siblings: Cleona, Houston, and V.G. He is survived by his sons John (Susie) of Louisville, Steven of Henderson and his grandsons Ryan E. of Indianapolis, IN and Samuel of Louisville. In addition to his children, he is survived by his nieces Cleona Roberson of Greenville, KY, Sandy Dixon of Sebree, KY, Karen Cox of Smith Mills, and Mary Ann Newman; nephew Greg Bryant of Evansville and unofficial daughter Dixie Lee Rudy of Henderson.
Ronnie was born on January 1, 1935 in Dixon, KY to Arthur and Lily Mae Newman where he lived until the family moved to Henderson during World War II. On August 19, 1954 he married his High School sweetheart, Sue Ezell and they made their home on Powell Street in Henderson. Everyone was welcome in their home where Sue had her beauty shop and always had a hot meal on the stove. They were both very active in the community and made it their mission to anonymously provide clothing for the children in need at Central Elementary School. Extra gloves, coats, and hats were always available in their car to provide for any child they saw walking down the street who had none.
Ronnie was a long-time member of Jerusalem Masonic Lodge and Rizpah Shriners. He began his work life as a rough neck in the oil fields, was a delivery man for Ideal Milk Company, and a manager for KenGas. Ronnie found his calling in the beauty supply business as a sales rep for Weis Supply Company in Louisville where he eventually bought the majority share of the company. He subsequently owned the State Beauty Supply stores in Henderson, Owensboro, and Evansville until the business was recently sold.
Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings there will be a private graveside service held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson. The family requests that any memorial be made in the form of a random act of kindness to someone in need. The family would also like to express their gratitude to Dr. Mark Wheeler and the staff at OneMD for the wonderful care and compassion provided to our family members over the years.
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020