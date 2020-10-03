1/1
F. Lamar Egart
F. Lamar Egart

Egart, F. Lamar: Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Mildred Egart (nee Carroll), formerly of Henderson, KY; dear father of Steve (Cindy), Glenn (the late Debbie), Claire (Jim Stiegemeier), Craig (Jean) and Phil. Dear Grandfather of 11 and Great Grandfather of 9. Dear brother of George (Marietta) Egart, Joyce (Dorris) Collins and the late John (surviving Juanita) Egart. Dear brother in law of the late Billy Don (surviving Joyce) Greenwell and Ruth Ann Carroll. Dear uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend. Francis Lamar grew up in Waverly, KY and moved to St. Louis in 1960 where he resided. Lamar's parents were the late George R. and Frances Ethyl (Nation) Egart of Waverly. Lamar retired from Outdoor Advertising and enjoyed travel and oil painting in his retirement years.




Published in Union County Advocate from Oct. 3 to Oct. 7, 2020.
