Faye Gentry
Dixon, KY - Faye Wilson Gentry 71 of Dixon, KY passed away at her home on Friday May 31, 2019. She was a housewife and a loving mother and grandmother. She was of the Baptist faith, she loved her UK Wildcats, and was a member of the Central Homemakers of Henderson, KY. She loved cooking and babysitting. She was the daughter of the late Odis and Mary Agnes Wilson. Survivors include her husband of 50 years Curtis "Strawhat" Gentry of Dixon, KY; 1 daughter Tracy Curry(Jon) of Clay, KY; 2 sons Timmy Gentry(Michelle) of Newburgh, IN and Jason Gentry(Dana) of Haubstadt, IN; 1 sister Lois Page of Corydon, KY; 6 brothers Darrell Wilson of Morganfield, KY; Randy Wilson of Dixon, KY; Denny Wilson of Morganfield, KY; Terry Wilson of Dixon, KY; Troy Wilson of Morganfield, KY and Kimmie Wilson of Clay, KY; 8 grandchildren Trevor Gentry(Sara), Troy Gentry, Mitchell Gentry, Logan Gentry, Amy Grissom(Lucas), Michael Seidel, Katie Seidel and Nathan Curry; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at 1pm at Townsend Funeral home in Dixon, KY. Bro Dwayne Wilson will officiate. Burial will be in Old Cedar Grove Cemetery in Tilden, KY. Visitation will be from 4-8pm on Monday and from 8am until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Caring for Webster Co. Cancer Fighters P.O. Box 183 Dixon, KY 42409. Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Gleaner from June 4 to June 5, 2019