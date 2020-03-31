Services
Floyd E. Williams Obituary
Floyd E. Williams

Newburgh - Floyd E. Williams, 88, passed away on March 28, 2020 at Park Terrace Village Nursing Home, Evansville, IN. Floyd was born on August 3, 1931 in Pumpkin Center, Alabama to Clarence H. Williams and Vivian D. Williams.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Wanda D. Williams and his only child, Jerry W. Williams (Leesa). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Justin (Jenna), Cody (Nikki) and Hanna Williams-Woehler (Shawn); and 4 great grandchildren, Laney, Jaxon, Nash and Georgia. Also surviving are his sisters, Martha Chappell and Ann Dabbs.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers and sisters, Alfred, Neil, George and Linda.

Floyd was a retired independent oil producer, having developed some of the finest wells in Henderson County, KY history.

He served in the US Army, 11th Airborne, during the Korean War. He was a member of Chapel Hill Methodist Church and past member of the Elks Lodge 206.

In accordance with his wishes there will not be any services or memorials. Ziemer Funeral Home East Chapel is in charge of final arrangements.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Park Terrace Village Nursing Home for extraordinary care and compassion for the past 4 years and Heart2Heart Hospice for his end of life care.

Condolences may be made online at www.ziemerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020
