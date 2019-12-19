Resources
Fran Cornette Mosley

Fran Cornette Mosley Obituary
Fran Cornette Mosley

Cookeville, TN - Fran Cornette Mosley, age 58, died December 18, 2019 in Cookeville, TN.

Born in Madisonville, Kentucky, on Christmas Day 1960, she was the daughter of Beulah Stovall Cornette and Aubrey Johnston Cornette. Fran was a graduate of Madisonville North Hopkins Senior High School, Class of 1979. And attended Western Kentucky University.

Fran was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband - Clayton D. Mosley, Cookeville, TN; Daughter - Mae Mosley Weiss, Chattanooga, TN; Daughter - Beulah Jane Mosley, Madisonville, KY; Sister Carol L. Cornette, Louisville, KY, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Per Fran's request there are no services scheduled. To honor Fran, the family requests donations to a musical organization or animal shelter of your choice.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
