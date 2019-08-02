|
|
Frances Hartford
SEBREE - Frances Jean Griffith Hartford, Formerly of Sebree, KY went to her home in heaven on July 31, 2019. She was born on April 23, 1930 in Petersburg, Kentucky. She graduated from Sebree High School at age 17.
She joined Sebree Deposit Bank as a teller in 1949 and she worked her way throughout the organization. In 1965, Frances was elected Assistant Cashier, and in 1969, Cashier. In 1977, Frances was promoted to Vice-President and to the Board of Directors, becoming only the 2nd woman in Kentucky Community Banking to hold an executive office at that time. Her final promotion occurred in 1981 when she was elected Senior Vice-President. Frances continued her career at Sebree Deposit Bank until 1995 and after retirement, continued to work part-time until 2005, for a tenure of 56 years. She also had the pleasure of serving on the Henderson Community Methodist Hospital's Board of Directors for several years.
She was a member of Sebree United Methodist Church and the Onton Methodist Church where she played the organ and piano. She was also a vocalist and perfomed solo and with a Quartet with three friends of the family. For the last 15 years, her declining health required that she reside in Louisville where she was cared for by her daughter. For the past six years, she has resided and was lovingly cared for at the Masonic Home of Shelbyville in Shelbyville, KY.
Frances was preceded in death by her mother and father, Henry Clinton Griffith and Viola Mae Griffith, her brother, Hugh Kenneth Griffith and her former husband of 31 years, Marlin Thomas Hartford.
Frances is survived by three daughters, Susan Kay Head of Henderson, Sherry (Phil) Manning of Louisville, and Sharlene Hartford of Tampa. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Eric Head, Melissa Head, Cecilia Freeman, Adam Manning, Katherine Manning and Elizabeth Manning. She also has one great grandson, Gabe.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 3rd at 11:00 AM at Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree Chapel. Rev Russell East will officiate. Burial will be in Onton Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, August 2nd from 4-8 PM and Saturday, 9:00 - 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Onton Cemetary in c/o Kerry Thommason 27 Melton Lane, Sebree, KY or the Masonic Home of Shelbyville at 711 Frankfort Road, Shelbyville, KY 40065.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 2, 2019