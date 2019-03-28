|
|
Frances L. Hudson
Providence, KY
Frances L. Hudson 93, of Providence, KY passed away on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at Breckinridge Place in Morganfield, KY. She was a Housewife and member of the First Christian Church in Providence, KY. She was preceded in death by her husband George R. "Hoolie" Hudson in 1988, and one grandson Patrick Thompson. Survivors include her daughter Valerie Knight(Dirk) of Dixon, KY; 3 sons Mike Hudson(Lynda) of Dixon, KY; Greg Hudson(Leslie) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Kim Hudson(Cathy) of Providence, KY; 1 sister Jane Marks of Providence, KY; 10 grandchildren Amy Hite, David Hudson, Glenn Hudson, Andrew Hudson, Karen Green, Rebecca Fitzpatrick, Keith Hudson, Lauren Myrick, Abby Humphrey and Ben Knight; 14 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild and nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday March 28, 2019 at 1pm at the First Christian Church in Providence, KY. Rev. Jeff Mandrell will officiate. Burial will be in the First Christian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10am until service time at the church on Thursday. Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the First Christian Church Cemetery Fund 601 US HWY 41-A South Providence, KY 42450. Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 28, 2019