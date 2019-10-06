Services
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Adair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Lee Bates Adair


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Lee Bates Adair Obituary
Frances Lee Bates Adair

Citra, FL, formerly of Henderson, KY - Frances Lee Bates Adair, 77, of Citra, Florida, formerly of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, at her home.

She was born in Henderson, Kentucky, on July 9, 1942, to the late James J. Bates, Sr., and Frances White Bates.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Adair.

Survivors include her brother, James J. Bates, Jr., and his wife, Betty, of Henderson, Kentucky; one niece, Merritt Bates-Thomas of Owensboro, Kentucky; one nephew, James J. Bates, III, and his wife, Regina, of Crestwood, Kentucky; four great-nieces; and one great-nephew.

A private graveside service will be held at Fernwood Cemetery. The Reverend Eric Hoey will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Presbyterian Church of Henderson or a .

Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now