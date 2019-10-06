|
Frances Lee Bates Adair
Citra, FL, formerly of Henderson, KY - Frances Lee Bates Adair, 77, of Citra, Florida, formerly of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Henderson, Kentucky, on July 9, 1942, to the late James J. Bates, Sr., and Frances White Bates.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Adair.
Survivors include her brother, James J. Bates, Jr., and his wife, Betty, of Henderson, Kentucky; one niece, Merritt Bates-Thomas of Owensboro, Kentucky; one nephew, James J. Bates, III, and his wife, Regina, of Crestwood, Kentucky; four great-nieces; and one great-nephew.
A private graveside service will be held at Fernwood Cemetery. The Reverend Eric Hoey will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Presbyterian Church of Henderson or a .
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gleaner on Oct. 6, 2019