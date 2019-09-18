|
Frances "Louise" Reynolds Robertson
Henderson - Frances "Louise" Reynolds Robertson, age 87, of Fordsville, KY previously of Henderson, KY, passed away at 2:45 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 at Fordsville Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Fordsville, KY.
Louise graduated in 1950 from Barret Manuel Training High School and played the french horn in the band. She earned her LPN in 1962 from Henderson Community College. Louise had a long fulfilling career in the healthcare industry as a nurse at Community Methodist Hospital, Walker's Nursing Home and private homecare. Some of her favorite activities in her retirement were playing cards, dancing, and most recently she enjoyed going to the Gathering Place.
She was preceded in death by her parents Willard and Frances Baker Hendricks.
Louise is survived by her daughter Karen Elizabeth Sutton of Reynolds Station, KY; sons Kenneth Reynolds and his wife Melinda of Poole, KY and Christopher Reynolds and his wife Ann of Cairo, KY; 7 grandchildren: Adrian Reynolds, Brian Reynolds, Chrissie Clevenger, Kevin Reynolds, Heather Watkins, Melissa Mannel, and Mickey Clark; 18 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Relatives and friends are invited to Louise's Life Celebration from 12:00 p.m. until the service time on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home with Reverend Keith Griffin officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Tildon, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Poole Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 18, Poole, KY 42444.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 18, 2019