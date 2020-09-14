1/1
Francis David Lutz
Francis David Lutz

Henderson - Francis David Lutz, 77, of Henderson, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at home.

He was born in Toledo, OH on June 1, 1943 to Robert and Caroline (Brosnan) Lutz.

He was self-employed in auto sales and a member of the Cairo United Methodist Church in Cairo, KY. He was involved with several church ministries and was a member of the Ohio Valley Cruisers. He was a wonderful family man, known by all for his generosity and his love for Denny's coffee. He had a great love for all pups, but loved his pretty-baby-girl Yorkie, Jazzy, the most.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Carolyn Lutz, and siblings, Terry Lutz, Mary Jo Bowers, Timmy Lutz, and Jeanne D'Amato.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Lutz; children - Tina Workins (Mike), Missy Ellis (Arthur), David Lutz (Melissa), and Tonya Cox (Chop), all of Henderson; siblings - John Lutz, Tommy Lutz, and Kathy Redman; seven grandchildren - Chris Lutz, Lindsay Broadhurst, Nicole Ice, Alyssa McGuire, Kyle Cox, Grant Ellis, and Carson Ellis; and eight great grandchildren - Addilyn McGuire, Serenity Broadhurst, Creek McGuire, Elise McGuire, Hunter Ice, Austen Ice, Barrett Ice, and Hadley Ice.

Visitation for the public will be from 2-7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15 and on Wednesday, September 16 from 9-11 a.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel.

Services are private with Pastor John Choi officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Anthony's Hospice, Cairo United Methodist Church, and/or New Hope Animal Rescue.




Published in The Gleaner from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
