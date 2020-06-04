Frank H. Hooser, Jr.
CORYDON, KENTUCKY - Frank H. Hooser, Jr., 87, of Corydon, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Frank was a Korean War U.S. Army veteran. He was also member of Cairo United Methodist Church. He was a power plant superintendent having worked at Big Rivers and retired from Cogentrix in North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Margaret Ann Burns Hooser, who died October 29, 2012; one son, Ronald Hooser; one sister, Imogene Erwin; two brothers, Tommy W. Hooser and William "Ed" Hooser.
Survivors include one daughter, Karol Conrad and husband, Bob, of Corydon, Kentucky; two sons, David Hooser of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Randall Hooser and his wife, Gabriele Sturm Hooser, of Madison, Alabama; one daughter-in-law and the wife of the late Ron, Debbie Jones-Hooser; one sister, Mary Alice Garrett of Texas; twelve grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Rob Wilson will officiate. Burial will be in Corydon Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to Cairo United Methodist Church in Frank's name.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
CORYDON, KENTUCKY - Frank H. Hooser, Jr., 87, of Corydon, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Frank was a Korean War U.S. Army veteran. He was also member of Cairo United Methodist Church. He was a power plant superintendent having worked at Big Rivers and retired from Cogentrix in North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Margaret Ann Burns Hooser, who died October 29, 2012; one son, Ronald Hooser; one sister, Imogene Erwin; two brothers, Tommy W. Hooser and William "Ed" Hooser.
Survivors include one daughter, Karol Conrad and husband, Bob, of Corydon, Kentucky; two sons, David Hooser of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Randall Hooser and his wife, Gabriele Sturm Hooser, of Madison, Alabama; one daughter-in-law and the wife of the late Ron, Debbie Jones-Hooser; one sister, Mary Alice Garrett of Texas; twelve grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Rob Wilson will officiate. Burial will be in Corydon Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to Cairo United Methodist Church in Frank's name.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.