After a long battle with cancer, Frankie passed away on September 9, 2020 at age 78. He is survived by his wife, Regina; sons, Tom (Karen), Jeffrey (Meredith) and J. Scott; daughter, Teresa Meyn; grandchildren, Kristen, Brett, Adam, Joshua, Kristy, Matthew, Jennifer, Erika, Chelsea (John) and Ryan; great grandchildren, Hayden, David, Nolan and Owen; Surviving sister Charlotte Evans



Son of Mary Agnes Barron, grandson of Herman Barron and Nobie (Minton) Barron



Brother of Rosemary, Helen, Pamela, L, and Charlotte



Frankie proudly served his country in the United States Army for 3 years. He retired in 2001 from Eastman Kodak after 31 years. Frankie loved to camp with his family at their camp in Sterling. He also enjoyed woodworking and was an accomplished photographer.



There will be no calling hours. A celebration of Frankie's life will be held at a time and date to be determined.









