|
|
Fred A. Gregory
Henderson, Kentucky - Fred A. Gregory, 82, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center surrounded by his family.
He was a devoted member of Henderson General Baptist Church where he had served as a Trustee. Fred began his work career with Red Front Food Stores and then worked for 42 years with Sureway Food Stores where he ended his career as a Meat Supervisor. He was a hard working man who loved working in the garden and spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Pauline Gregory; one sister, Betty Hunter; and one brother, Ernest Gregory, Jr.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Carolyn; two sons, Tim Gregory and his wife, Martie, and John Gregory and his wife, Dona, both of Henderson, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Zack Gregory and his wife, Chelsey, Kelsey Gregory, Jordan Gregory, and Nick Gregory; two great-grandchildren, Sarah Cate Gregory and Lucy Caroline Gregory; nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Henderson General Baptist Church. The Reverend Chad Hensley will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Relatives and friends are invited to Fred's life celebration from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the church.
Contributions may be made to Henderson General Baptist Church.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren, Zack, Kelsey, Jordan, and Nick Gregory.
Pallbearers will be Mark Gregory, Keith Carter, Rudy Belcher, Mike Hall, Phillip Branson, Paul Roberts, Charlie Cain, and Orville Darr.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020