Fred C. Brown
Henderson - Fred C. Brown, 80, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born in Henderson County, Kentucky, on September 18, 1939. Fred graduated Holy Name High School, received his Bachelor of Science from Austin Peay University and his Master's Degree in Vocational Education Administration from Murray State University. After completing his studies, he served as Safety Service Director for American Red Cross in Evansville, Indiana. Fred then worked for 33 years at Earle C. Clements Job Corps in Morganfield, Kentucky, serving as Vocational Training Manager, where he inspired young adults in various trades. Upon retirement, he worked at the Chaney House in Henderson, Kentucky, where he continued his passion to help the youth of the area.
Fred was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish, hunt, and watch wildlife. He was born in a small house on Highway 41 which backed up to John James Audubon State Park. Because of the park's close proximity, he worked as a lifeguard and helped with security at the museum. Since he lost his father at 6 years old and his brother was away working as a riverboat captain 30 days at a time, he was forced to take care of most of the manual labor around his house. He learned to rebuild engines and repair almost anything around their house. Fred also loved to cook; he was well known in the community for his barbeque, smoking pork butts, chickens, or even turkeys at Thanksgiving for the Soup Kitchen in Henderson to help feed those less fortunate. His passion for the outdoors and fishing was passed to his children and grandchildren. He had amazing fish stories about the ones that "got away" and some great pictures of the ones that didn't! A self-taught guitar player, he was a member of a folk music band, The Drivers, who played in the tri-state area in the 1960's. He loved to entertain his family and friends with music the remainder of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stonewall Jackson Brown and Mary Goldie Hoffman Brown; his brother, Herman Brown; and his sisters, Mary Catherine Brown Crawford and Dorothy Ann Brown Wathen.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Cleo Ackerman Brown; three children, Scott Brown and his wife, Lisa, of Germantown, Tennessee, Susan Brown Breitbart of Jacksonville, Florida, and Michael Brown and his fiancée, Crystal, of Louisville, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Benjamin and William Brown, Carson and Zachary Breitbart, and Ella Kate Brown; two sisters, Virginia Davidson and Betty Pritchett and her husband, Myrt; nieces and nephews; and cousins.
Private family services will be held. Father Larry McBride and Father Frank Renner will officiate. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery.
A celebration of his life for friends and family will take place later this year.
Pallbearers will be the grandsons, Mason Trent, Brian Melton, and Gabriel Galloway.
Contributions can be made to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church or St. Anthony's Hospice in his honor.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020