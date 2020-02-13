|
Fred Griffin
Slaughters, KY - Fred Griffin, age 88, of Slaughters, KY formerly of Henderson, KY, passed away at 3:40 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, IN.
Fred worked at Whirlpool for 39 years. He was a member of Cash Creek Baptist Church and attended Mt. Gilead General Baptist Church. He was a volunteer at Owensboro Health for over 20 years and was a member of Mended Hearts Inc in Dallas, Texas.
In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Griffin, daughter Paula Faye White, and his brother Harold Griffin.
Fred is survived by his grandson Nathan Thomas White and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Fred's Life Celebration from 10:00 a.m. until the service time on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home with Reverend Stephen Dame officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Mt. Gilead Church, 3067 Old Dixon Slaughters Rd, Slaughters, KY, 42456 and Cash Creek Baptist Church, 19113 KY-1078, Henderson, KY, 42420.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020