Tomblinson Funeral Home
57 State Rte 370 E
Sebree, KY 42455
(270) 835-2254
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Freda Rebecca Oglesby, 74, of Sebree passed away at May 8, 2019 at her home. She was born in Sebree to the late Ivan and Edith (Odom) Chamberlain. She enjoyed camping, dice, and playing cards. She was a family person. She was also a member of the Eastern Star organization.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Theda Nance.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years Tommie Oglesby, 2 children Penny and her husband Steve Gibson and Brad and his wife Pam Oglesby. Grandchildren: Jasemine and her husband Dylan Eckles, Candace Oglesby, Rebecca Oglesby, Joe Sutton, Stephany Gibson, Lindsay and her husband Chris Johnson. Haley and her husband Sterling Inge, 8 great grandchildren and her beloved dog Stormy.

Memorial services will be held 5:00 PM Saturday May 11, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Sebree with Bro. James Palmer officiating. Visitation will be 3:00-5:00 PM Saturday May 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.

Online condolences may be made at tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner on May 10, 2019
