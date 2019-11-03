Services
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Gail Hahn
Gail Blakeman Hahn

Gail Blakeman Hahn Obituary
Gail Blakeman Hahn

Henderson, Kentucky - Gail Blakeman Hahn, 83, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, at St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center.

She attended Lockyear Business College and was a professional secretary and loan officer at several local banking institutions. Gail also worked as a customer service representative for Insight Cable. She was very passionate about animals and was a rescue advocate who supported local animal rescue centers.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Hahn; her parents, Elmer and Mary Blakeman; and one brother, Eric R. Blakeman.

Survivors include one daughter, Kimberly Cobb of Corydon, Kentucky; one grandson, Richard Blake Frederick of Henderson, Kentucky; and two nieces.

There will be no service or visitation. Private burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made to New Hope Animal Rescue Center.

Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
