Gail Blakeman Hahn
Henderson, Kentucky - Gail Blakeman Hahn, 83, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, at St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center.
She attended Lockyear Business College and was a professional secretary and loan officer at several local banking institutions. Gail also worked as a customer service representative for Insight Cable. She was very passionate about animals and was a rescue advocate who supported local animal rescue centers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Hahn; her parents, Elmer and Mary Blakeman; and one brother, Eric R. Blakeman.
Survivors include one daughter, Kimberly Cobb of Corydon, Kentucky; one grandson, Richard Blake Frederick of Henderson, Kentucky; and two nieces.
There will be no service or visitation. Private burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made to New Hope Animal Rescue Center.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019