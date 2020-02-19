Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Gilmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Gilmore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail Gilmore Obituary
Gail Gilmore

Spottsville, KY - Henrietta Gail Gilmore, 76, of Spottsville, KY passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, IN.

Gail was born July 13, 1943 in Henderson to the late Wilson and Nina Swearer. She was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, Gail was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Oscar Gilmore, Jr. and brother, Kenneth Swearer.

Mrs. Gilmore is survived by her daughter, Sybrina Wilson of Spottsville; three brothers, Larry Swearer and wife Sharion of Henderson, Billy Swearer and Danny Swearer both of Reed; sister, Marilyn Marie Kendall of Kingman AZ; two grandsons, Daniel Wilson, William Jarett Wilson and great grandson, Gunnar Ace Wilson.

Visitation will be Friday, February 21, 2020, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel.

Funeral services will be Friday, February 21, 2020, 2:00 pm at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Bro. Paul Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.tomnblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tomblinson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -