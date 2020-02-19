|
|
Gail Gilmore
Spottsville, KY - Henrietta Gail Gilmore, 76, of Spottsville, KY passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, IN.
Gail was born July 13, 1943 in Henderson to the late Wilson and Nina Swearer. She was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, Gail was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Oscar Gilmore, Jr. and brother, Kenneth Swearer.
Mrs. Gilmore is survived by her daughter, Sybrina Wilson of Spottsville; three brothers, Larry Swearer and wife Sharion of Henderson, Billy Swearer and Danny Swearer both of Reed; sister, Marilyn Marie Kendall of Kingman AZ; two grandsons, Daniel Wilson, William Jarett Wilson and great grandson, Gunnar Ace Wilson.
Visitation will be Friday, February 21, 2020, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel.
Funeral services will be Friday, February 21, 2020, 2:00 pm at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Bro. Paul Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made at www.tomnblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020