Galen Heppler



Sturgis, KY - Galen Heppler, 81 of Sturgis, KY passed away on October 23, 2020 at The Heartford House in Owensboro. He was born on October 23, 1939 in Henderson County to the late Leonard & Josephine Bennett Heppler. He was a Korean War Army Veteran, farmer and heavy equipment operator, and had a love for motorcycles.



Galen leaves behind his daughter Vicki (Teddy) Barnett of Owensboro, a grandson Dalton Barnett of Owensboro, a sister Jo Marilyn Adkisson of Reed, KY and a brother Harry Heppler of Iowa.



Memorial Services will be held at a later time. Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.









