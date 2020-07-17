Garnetta Shelton
Dixon - Garnetta Lee Shelton, 77 of Dixon passed on July 17, 2020 at the Linda E. White Hospice in Evansville, IN.
She was born in April 17, 1943 in Providence, KY to the late Walter Carter Lee and Geneva Head Lee. She grew up in Southgate, MI and graduated from George G. Schafer High School where she was a cheerleader. She was an avid Detroit Tigers baseball fan for life.
She moved to Webster County in 1961 and again in 1971 and has been there ever since. She loved reading, working puzzles and watching ballgames but mostly spending time with her family-especially her children and grandchildren. She loved taking her grandchildren to Camp Clark where she worked as a Dorm Mom, cook, and teacher. She served as PTA president, Vice-president, room mom and concession stand worker through the years for her children.
She loved her church, Redeeming Love General Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and served in many capacities as a member for over 40 years. She was very active in the denomination serving on the Council of Association for 12 years, the Union Association Home Mission Board for 3 years, and an attendee at the Summit for 30 years.
Garnetta worked as an insurance agent for 10 years and won Agent of the Year in 1987.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a brother Michael Carter Lee.
She went to be with her Lord July 17, 2020. Surviving are husband James "Jim" Shelton of 37 years who was the love of her life. Daughter Kelly Dunbar Steele (Byron) of Murfreesboro, TN 2 sons Mickey Dunbar (Jill) of Dixon and Craig Dunbar of Bowling Green step-daughters Jamie Shelton Gentry of Owensboro, Joni May (Curtis) of Madisonville and step-son Jodi Shelton of Sturgis 4 sisters Becky Phillips (Ray) , Paula Meredith (Al) Debbie Michaels (Bud) and Teresa Lee, 4 grandchildren Alyssa Faith (Aaron), Brooke Gilliam (Brice), Madeline Davis and Brock Dunbar 4 great-grandchildren, Step-grandchildren Jade, Jesse, Marie, Chaz, Hunter, Allison, Nathan and Brittany and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday July 20, 2020 11:00 am at Redeeming Love General Baptist in Clay, KY with the Brothers David Bumpus, Harry Baldwin and Johnny Hibbs officiating, and burial to follow in Oddfellows Cemetery in Clay, KY.
Visitation will be Sunday July 19, 2020 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and 9:00 AM til service time at Redeeming Love General Baptist Church in Clay, KY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Redeeming Love General Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 350, Clay, KY 42404
Online condolences may be made at www.vanoverfuneralhome.com