Gary Allen Hill
Dixon, KY
Gary Allen Hill 67, of Dixon, KY passed away on Saturday May 18, 2019 at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, IN. Survivors include his wife of 21 years Janice Sandefur Hill of Dixon, KY; 1 daughter Michella Hayes of Dixon, KY; 1 son Rodney Hill of Dixon, KY; Funeral services will be held on Tuesday May 21, 2019 at 11AM at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, KY. Rev. John Brumfiel will officiate. Burial will be in Old Cedar Grove Cemetery in Tilden, KY. Friends may visit from 4-8pm on Monday and from 8am until service time at the funeral home.
Published in The Gleaner on May 21, 2019
