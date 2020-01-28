|
|
Gary Michael Landers
Henderson,Kentucky - Gary Michael Landers, age 65, of Henderson, entered into his eternal rest at 5:10 a.m. Monday January 27, 2020 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville. Born August 13, 1954 in Henderson, he was the son of the late James Landers and Catherine Alves Landers. He retired from AVP Incorporated in Henderson where he worked in masonry construction and was a graduate of Henderson City High School. He also was preceded in death by his mother that raised him, Cathleen Landers. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife of 48 years, Hattie Chambers of Henderson; six children, Barbara (Shawn) Bentley of Denver,Colorado, Rolandis Chambers of Henderson, Bonita (Kevin) Armstead of Henderson, Randall Wilson of Henderson, James Chambers of Henderson, and Jawanna Chambers of Henderson; 22 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. His life will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday February 1, 2020 at Seventh Street Missionary Baptist Church in Henderson. The Reverend Dr. Anthony M. Brooks Sr. will officiate. Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson. Visitation and wake services will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday January 31, 2020 and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements. You may share your condolences with the family at www.elliottmortuarycares.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020