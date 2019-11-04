Services
Corydon Ky. - Gary M. Westerman 65, of Corydon passed away November 3, 2019 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital. Gary was born in Henderson on August 4, 1954 to the late George and Catherine Westerman.

He had been employed as a Custodian for the School System.

Gary was a Kentucky Colonel and in high school was a proud member of the FFA.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his siblings Lelia Pryor and Ronnie Westerman.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Cassie Westerman; his children David Westerman (Michelle Meridith) and Kathy Westerman (Anthony Brown); his sisters Brenda Fredrick and Debra Ritz; six grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday November 6, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Burial will follow in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday 11:00 AM until services time at the funeral Home.

Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
