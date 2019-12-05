Services
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
Geneva Fuqua
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whitsell Funeral Home
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Whitsell Funeral Home
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Whitsell Funeral Home
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY
Geneva Fuqua


1938 - 2019
Geneva Fuqua Obituary
Geneva Fuqua

Morganfield - Geneva Fuqua, age 81 of Morganfield, KY passed away Wednesday 12/4/19 at her home. She was born April 8, 1938 in Grove Center, KY to Hobert and Stella Perkins. She worked for Union county Jail for 18 years as Deputy Jailer. She loved going to Senior Citizens and spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband Roy Cecil Fuqua, Jr; sons Tony and Allen Fuqua; daughters Phyllis June Peel and Rose Fuqua Yarber; brother James Owen Perkins. Survivors include 3 daughters Tonya (Jamie) Fuqua of Morganfield, Janice (Juan) Vazquez of Morganfield, Sandra Kay (John) Cutler of Morganfield; 2 sons Jimmy (Wanda) Fuqua of Morganfield, Ron Fuqua of Morganfield; 2 sisters Mary Frances Collins of Morganfield & Stella Mae Mowbray of Rineyville, KY; Son-in-law: Jim Yarber of Morganfield; 16 Grandchildren; 36 Great Grandchildren; nieces & nephews. Funeral service will be 11 AM Saturday 12/7/19 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Friday and 9 AM until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield. Memorial contributions can be made to or St. Anthony's Hospice.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, 2019
