Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
1928 - 2019
Henderson - Geneva (Oldham) Walker, 90 of Henderson passed away on Thursday June 27, 2019 at Redbanks Nursing Home in Henderson.

She was born in Greenville, KY on October 1, 1928 to the late Floyd and Minnie Oldham.

She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church in Henderson.

In addition to her parents Geneva was preceded in death by her husband Bedford Walker; son, Mark Earl Walker; daughter, Linda Jane Walker; 2 sisters, Georgia White and Christine Poole; great grandson, Timothy Ryan King.

She is survived by 2 daughters, Donna Plantz and fiancé Greg Hicks of Henderson and Charlotte Ann Grey and husband Melvin of Evansville, IN; one brother, Robert Oldham of Naples, FL; seven grandchildren, Christopher King, Matthew King and Adam King, all of Henderson, Brandon Grey of Evansville, Lindsay Parsons of Spring Hill, TN, Whitney Pierce of Murphreesboro, TN and Aaron Grey of Jacksonville, IL; and 15 great grandchildren.

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel. Brother Tim Shockley will officiate.

Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.

Visitation will be Tuesday July 2 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM and Wednesday 10:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Matthew King, Christopher King, Jonothan Parsons, Bill Pierce, Brandon Grey and Aaron Grey.

Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on June 30, 2019
