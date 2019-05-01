|
George D. Wright
Elizabethtown, KY.
George D. Wright, 91, of Elizabethtown died Monday, April 29, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
A Meade County native, he was a former sportswriter and editor of the Hardin County Enterprise, co-publisher and editor of the Elizabethtown Examiner, and editor of the Meade County Messenger before retiring in 1992.
He earned a bachelors degree from Western Kentucky State College and did graduate work at the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky. He served in the U.S. Army just after World War II and was a lifetime member and past commander of American Legion Post 113 in Elizabethtown. He was a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Louise Cruse, and his parents, Ernest
Wright and Mae Hendrickson Wright.
Survivors include two daughters, Sharon Wright Farmer (Mike) of Henderson and Sheila Wright of Elizabethtown; and his longtime companion, Diana White.
A graveside service will be at 11am ET Wednesday, followed by burial in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Alice Lloyd College in Pippa Passes, Ky., Severns Valley Baptist Church, or St. Anthonys Hospice in Henderson.
Published in The Gleaner on May 1, 2019